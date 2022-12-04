Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who's through to the semi-final?

We have our Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalists!

The quarters-finals (which took place a day earlier to make room for some football World Cup matches) saw the couples strut their stuff to numbers from well-known musicals.

Kym Marsh (who recently recovered from Covid-19) and partner Graziano Di Prima were sent home after their Fame! inspired Cha Cha Cha failed to see them through the dance-off.

Despite getting 34 points from the judges, they ended up bottom of a very high-scoring leaderboard, after the public vote.

The pair lost out in the dance-off to Molly Rainford And Carlos Gu, with all of the judges, except Anton, voting for Molly to stay.

Kym said her time on the show had been amazing: 'Honestly I've loved every single second that I've been here. I never thought I'd get to this stage, in a million years.

'But what a journey it's been, this show is just wonderful, it shows you things about yourself you don't know, it shows you how tough you can be."

Hamza and Jowita

As Ranger Hamza on Cbeebies he's usually found among nature, but Hamza has taken to dancing on the Strictly dancefloor like a true natural!

Hamza and Jowita danced the Samba to They Live In You from The Lion King.

The judges were all incredibly complimentary of the performance - Anton du Beke described the dance as "tremendous", and Motsi Mabuse called it "amazing" and "unbelievable".

The couple got 36 out of 40 for it - can they get a higher score next week?

Molly and Carlos

Molly can usually be found on CBBC performing as the intergalactic pop princess Nova Jones, but this year's Strictly saw her swapping the microphone for dancing shoes.

Friday's musical-themed quarter-final saw Molly and Carlos secure their highest marks of the series with 38 and a standing ovation from the judges after dancing the Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago.

Unfortunately, she still ended up in the bottom two - and not for the first time.

She previously told Newsround that being in the bottom two can have an effect on her: "I always get worried after being in the bottom that I'm going to feel really nervous and not really enjoy the dance that much in the week."

But how will she do in the semis?

Helen and Gorka

Now, we're not biased we swear, but did you know Helen used to be a Newsround presenter?

She also used to work on Blue Peter, and these days can be found on the airwaves, specifically at BBC Radio 5Live.

Helen and Gorka topped the leaderboard with their Couple's Choice dance to the song "Mein Herr" from Cabaret, which earned them 39 points.

Do you think they can make it a perfect 40 next week?

Fleur and Vito

Radio presenter and former X-Factor contestant Fleur East is no stranger to the stage, but has said that Strictly is a completely different kettle of fish.

Fleur and Vito were the first couple on the series to score a perfect 40, which they got in week nine at the iconic Blackpool Ballroom.

But despite regular high scores, they have ended up in the dreaded dance off three times!

So, how will the do in the semi finals?

Will and Nancy

Will Mellor is an actor who's been on a range of TV programmes, from Hollyoaks to Eastenders.

He and Nancy did a foxtrot to Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon, for which they topped the leaderboard with Helen, after receiving 39 points.

But can they get the highest score in the semi-final?