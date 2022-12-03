Mauna Loa: Volcano eruption could cause major travel disruption for Hawaiians

BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS/EPA-EFE Scientists say that, looking at Mauna Loa's past eruptions, it could carry on spewing lava for up to two weeks

Experts are concerned the lava flowing from the recently erupted Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii is moving in the direction of a major highway on the island.

Molten rock has been spewing from the world's largest active volcano for a week, and although it's not been moving towards any towns or cities, it seems set to hit a key road that links two sides of the island.

The lava is predicted to reach the road in a week, but there's still hope that the direction of it could change and that the highway could be spared.

What happened?

Mauna Loa boiled over on Sunday 27 November.

It's the first time in almost forty years that it's erupted - the last time was in 1986.

Since then, hundreds of tourists have been flocking to the city of Holi to watch the spectacular lava flows.

Residents were warned about the dangers of potential falling ash and toxic fumes.

BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS/EPA-EFE The lava flow is moving at a relative snail's pace

However, because the lava moves so slowly and is doing so in the opposite direction of any of the closest towns and cities, there isn't an immediate danger to life.

It has caused other issues though - for example, a facility that measures global CO2 has had to shut down, as the eruption has messed with its readings.

What's being said about the highway?

Scientists at the US Geological Survey have said the slow-moving flow was around 2.7 miles (4.3km) from the road on Friday.

And earlier this week the Hawaiian Departmen for Transport reopened a bridge that was closed for repairs in anticipation of any disruption as a result of the volcano.

BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS/EPA-EFE Hawaii has called on the US President for help

Hawaii politcians Ed Case and Kaiali'i Kahele sent a letter to US President Joe Biden saying Hawaii County would require "immediate help" to keep communities safe if lava flow blocks the road.

In the letter, they mentioned that the road is used to reach on of the country's biggest hospitals, so any damage to it could cause serious problems.