Queen's pony Emma named 'horse of a lifetime' at awards

Buckingham Palace

You might recognise this horse from the Queen's funeral... it's Queen Elizabeth's II's favourite riding pony Emma, who has won her own special award.

She's been named 'horse of a lifetime' at the Horse & Hound award ceremony and luckily for Emma, the prize included winning and taking home a big bag of carrots!

Emma was chosen as the winner in a public vote, with the prize accepted on her behalf by a lady called Lizzie Briant, who has previously competed with Emma in showing classes.

Lizzie said that "everybody adores" Emma and that "there isn't a pony in the country that is better loved."

Emma took part in three important events at the Royal Windsor Horse Show over the years, including for the Queen's 90th birthday and for her Platinum Jubilee.

Terry Pendry was the Queen's stud groom, someone who is responsible for looking after young horses.

He stood with the pony as the Queen's coffin made its way up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle, and said: "Her Majesty adored Emma."

Reuters

The Queen rode Emma, whose full name is Carltonlima Emma, in Windsor Great Park for 15 years.

Their final ride together took place in July - just two months before the monarch passed away.

Buckingham Palace said the Yorkshire-bred pony would continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, the the Royal Family's horse stables, in Windsor.