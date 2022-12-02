Capturing Ecology 2022: Check out these incredible nature pictures!
The British Ecological Society’s annual photography competition is all about showcasing the beauty of the natural world around us and humanity's relationship with the planet. Take a look at some of the amazing images from this year's contest.
How striking are the eyes of the frog in this picture? The overall winner of the competition was this photo of a Helena’s treefrog snapped by conservation photographer and evolutionary biologist Roberto Garcia Roa in Tambopata, Peru.
BES/Roberto García Roa
The overall student winner of Capturing Ecology 2022 is Sam Eberhard, an Environmental Studies and Biology student at the University of California. Sam's picture shows some amazing interactions between birds in the air.
BES/Sam Eberhard
This hermit crab was photographed in Indonesia in its new home, a faded plastic bottle cap, while exploring a beautiful beach. It focuses on the relationship between people and nature.
BES/Andreas Eich
This action-packed picture captures a Steenbok trying its best to not become the prey of a leopard desperate to fed her hungry cub!
BES/Andreas Eich
How magnificent does this stag look! It's portrait was taken on a crisp Autumn day - do you think he knew he had a little something on his antler?
BES/Joshua Copping
This picture also looks at the relationship between people and nature. It shows divers carrying out research underwater in Fiji.