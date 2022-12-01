World Cup 2022: Facts about Senegal

Getty Images

England play Senegal for the very first time in their first knock out game at the World Cup on Sunday.

But how much do you know about the country of Senegal and it's football team?

Read on to find out more.

Football

Getty Images Sadio Mané won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal in 2021, but is missing from the World Cup with injury

Senegal's best and most famous appearance at a World Cup was in 2002 where they reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Japan and South Korea.

In getting there they also beat the then (and current) world champions France.

More recently in 2021, the team won their first their first AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations), beating Egypt in the final.

England have never played Senegal, but a Great Britain team did play the African side during the 2012 London Olympics drawing 1-1.

Getty Images

Senegal's most famous player is former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané who is missing from the team's World Cup squad because of injury. Also in Senegal's squad is Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who captains the national side.

Both were actually born in France, but because France is so closely linked with Senegal, often players have connections to both nations.

Two of France's most famous footballers Patrice Evra and Patrick Viera were also born in Senegal.

History

Getty Images

Senegal is a country in West Africa.

Its capital city is called Dakar and is right on the westernmost tip of Africa. This means it is the last place in Africa to see the Sun rise and set.

French is considered to be the official language in Senegal but the country also has several large ethnic groups with their own languages.

Getty Images

From 1895 Senegal was under the rule of France and before that had been a major port for transporting Africans to other countries as part of the slave trade.

In 1960 Senegal declared its own independence and a writer and poet named Leopold Sedar Senghor became the first president of the country.

Culture

Getty Images Senegalese Mbalax musician Youssou N'Dour (centre) with his band

Senegal is known across Africa for its musical heritage, and for its West African tradition of storytelling.

Commonly this is done by a griots - the name for a person who combines history, storytelling music and poetry in the country.

Fun Facts

Getty Images A man scoops buckets of salt off the floor of Senegal's pink lake, Lac Rose

Senegal is home to a big bright pink lake.

Lac Rose, is very very salty ten times saltier than the average ocean.

The lake's high salt content attracts a type of algae called Dunaliella salina, which produces a reddish pigment to absorb sunlight, creating the bright pink colour which is most visible during the dry season in Senegal from November to June.

Getty Images Senegal's African Renaissance Monument is the biggest statue in Africa

Senegal is also home to the the tallest statue in Africa.

At 49 metres tall, the African Renaissance Monument is taller than the Statue of Liberty in New York and Christ the Redeemer in Brazil.

Standing on top of a large hill in Dakar, the statue of a man, woman and child is supposed to represent Africa taking "its destiny into its own hands".

Wildlife

Getty Images Great White Pelican at Senegal's Djoudj National Bird Sanctuary

Senegal is home to a lot of wildlife, including monkeys, panthers and warthogs.

The Djoudj National Bird Sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage site, protecting more than a million birds.

The Niokolo-Koba National Park, is another World Heritage site, where lions, leopards, chimpanzees, elephants, hippos all live.