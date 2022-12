Look at this little guy with gigantic eyes! The photographer Jaime Culebra thought this Mindo glass frog had the most beautiful ‘ruby’ eyes, so he carefully moved his camera, tripod and flashes to be close enough to capture a close up. These frogs can be found in northwest Ecuador, in the foothills of the Andes mountains. They are endangered because their habitat is being lost to mining and logging, which is the process of cutting down trees for their wood.