What's it like having a birthday in December?

Tis the season to be jolly, because we're officially in Christmas month!

The big day may not be happening until the 25th, but lots of festive activities will be taking place before then.

During December, schools all around the UK put on nativities and Christmas shows, families and friends decorate Christmas trees, there are Christmas fairs and fundraisers and people buy presents ahead of the big day.

However, it's not just Christmas that happens in December. Lots of people all around the world have birthdays in the final month of the year too.

For some people with birthdays very close to Christmas, it means double the presents and double the fun, but it can also mean sharing the spotlight during this season.

With everyone gearing up for the 25th of the month, we want to hear from you!

Do you have a birthday in December, or are you born on Christmas day? Do you think now is a good time to have birthday, or do you think it's overshadowed by Christmas? Have your day in our vote, and you can also leave us a comment below.

