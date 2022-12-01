Rob Burrow to read CBeebies Bedtime Story on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow who has Motor Neurone Disease is to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Motor Neurone Disease affects speech and Rob has been using a computer to communicate.

The rugby legend will use a special computer which is controlled with his eyes to read the story, the first time a CBeebies Bedtime Story has been read this way.

Rob's bedtime story appears on CBeebies on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Who is Rob Burrow?

Getty Images Rob Burrow is one of the most successful Rugby League players of all time

Rob Burrow is one of Rugby League's greatest players. He played for Leeds Rhinos for 17 years and made 493 appearances for the club.

At his time at the club he won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups, as well as earning 15 caps for England.

He retired in 2017 and two years later was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a condition that affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

Since his retirement he has been raising awareness of the disease with campaigning and a BBC documentary about life with MND.

He was appointed an MBE, which is an award given to celebrate a positive achievement for services to rugby league and the motor neurone disease community.

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time.

There's no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life.

MND can cause weakness in the tongue, lips, vocal cords and chest. This can cause speech to become faint, slurred or unclear.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Getty Images

Since 1992, the United Nations have promoted International Day of People with Disabilities which is marked on 3 December each year.

The aim of International Day of People with Disabilities is to make people aware of inequalities that people with disabilities face everyday, as well as celebrating the achievements of people who have disabilities.