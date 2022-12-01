The 'happiest' place to live in the UK has been announced!

Getty Images St Ives has been named the happiest place in the UK to live this year

The UK is full of natural wonders and interesting places to explore, but how happy is where you live?

It may seem like a bit of an odd question, but it's one thousands have answered!

More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove's Happy at Home Index, which asked residents how they feel about where they live.

This year, it was St Ives which claimed the title for Britain's happiest place to live following the yearly survey.

The Cornish seaside town overtook Hexham in Northumberland which was also crowned the happiest place to live in 2019. Hexham found itself in the fourth spot this time around.

So how are places scored? Locations around the UK are ranked based on several factors including whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, how close they are to green spaces, local stores and other facilities and whether there's a community spirit.

Getty Images St Ives is known for its beaches

People living in St Ives scored the area highly for its sense of community spirit, the sense of belonging the residents have, and how comfortable residents feel to be themselves, according to the survey results.

However, houses in the area come with a hefty price tag, with the typical house price in St Ives increasing significantly compared to last year.

Galashiels in the Scottish Borders took the second place position on this year's list, while the market town of Woodbridge in Suffolk was named the third happiest place to live.

Residents of Galashiels scored it particularly highly on the friendliness and politeness of the people - scoring top for this across Britain.

Anglesey was found to be the happiest place to live in Wales.

Now we want to hear from you! How do you feel about where you live? And what's the happiest thing about it? Why not have your say in the comments below.