Mobo Awards 2022: Rappers Little Simz and Knucks announced as first ever joint winners

Getty Images The Mobo Awards saw its first ever joint win this year

Wednesday was a big night for black music and culture, with the Mobo Awards taking place at the Wembley Arena in London.

The event was hosted by dynamic duo Yung Filly and Chunkz and saw lots of the UK's top musicians gather for the annual ceremony.

There were performances from a number of artists including singer Cat Burns and girl group Flo, who are both up for the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star award.

This year, rappers Little Simz and Knucks both won album of the year, making them the first joint winners in the 25-year history of the awards.

Judges said "both artists showed where British rap can go, both production-wise and lyrically".

Getty Images Rapper Little Simz' win follows a string of successes this year

Little Simz' triumph is another big win for the artist who took home the Mercury Prize earlier this year for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and she was also named best new artist at the Brit Awards back in February.

London rapper and producer Knucks, whose music is a combination of rap and jazz, led the way at this year's awards with five nominations for his first album Alpha Place.

Reuters Knucks won the award for album of the year alongside Little Simz

Although the shared best album trophy ended up being his only win on the night, the musician was happy with the result.

"It's definitely validating" he told BBC News. "I feel like I've been doing this for a long time, so to finally have people acknowledge all the effort I put in really feels good."

He described his album as "an origin story that shows where I came from and what kind of person I am".

Who were the other big winners?

Reuters Craig David dedicated his award to his dad

R&B singer Craig David and Chic legend Nile Rodgers both won lifetime achievement awards at the ceremony.

Craig David dedicated his award to his dad on the night.

"Thank you to my dad, who was part of the Windrush era," he said. "He came over to this country and he experienced racism, he experienced being bullied... but he nurtured me and showed me love.

"He always said to me, 'Never dim your light'. And I love you dad for that, because that's served me so well throughout my life."

The star's honour comes 22 years after his first ever Mobo award which he won back in 2000.

Reuters Music legend Nile Rodgers said the UK has also supported him

Nile Rodgers, who is from new New York, said he had always felt at home in London.

"The UK has always supported me and always supported my efforts when sometimes in America racism played a part in my development," he said. "I always say to people, I have been swimming upstream my entire life."

He closed the awards show with a medley of his hits, including Daft Punk's Get Lucky.

London rapper Central Cee picked up the gong for the best male act, while singer Pink Pantheress was named the best female act.

Special honour

Getty Images Jamal Edwards was honoured at the ceremony

Music entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards, who died in February this year, was honoured at the ceremony with the Paving The Way prize, which celebrates trailblazers who had led the way for future generations of talent to follow.

The show remembered the late DJ, who helped to launch some of the biggest names in music including Ed Sheeran, Lady Leshurr, Stormzy and Dave with his YouTube channel SBTV, with a special tribute performance by singer Emeli Sande.