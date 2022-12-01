Harry Styles: 'As It Was' named UK's most streamed song for 2022

Getty Images

Harry Styles' pop song 'As It Was' has been named the UK's most streamed song of 2022.

The singer and ex One Direction star's song was a top performer across the main music streaming services: Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer ahead of Ed Sheeran, Drake and Taylor Swift.

It was the biggest song across the world on Spotify and Deezer, and came second place on Apple's Chart because Justin Bieber's 'Stay' finished the year at number 1.

Spotify said Harry's track had been streamed a total of 1.5 billion times this year.

Harry Styles said 'As It Was' is all about "metamorphosis", which means completely changing into something different (like a caterpillar to a butterfly) as he reflects on loneliness, growing up and moving on in the song.

Meanwhile while Harry's song performed well across all the three main streaming platforms, there were lots of different songs performing well on each of them.

For Spotify listeners, UK rap seemed to have done very well, with Dave's 'Starlight' and Aitch and Ashanti's 'Baby' featuring in the top 10.

For Apple Music, listeners seemed to prefer pop songs: Adele's 'Easy On Me' and Elton John and Dua Lipa's 'Cold Heart', but they weren't on Spotify.

Deezer's list just included songs released in 2022: Harry Styles' 'As It Was' came top, Camilla Cabello's 'Bam Bam', Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' and Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' all made it in the top 10.

It was also good news for Taylor Swift; she was Spotify's most played or streamed artist in the UK and Drake and Ed Sheeran came second and third place.

Rapper Bad Bunny from Puerto Rico was the most played artist in the world for the third year in the row and Taylor Swift came second on the global list too.

Spotify's most streamed artists in the UK 2022 1) Taylor Swift 2) Drake 3) Ed Sheeran 4) Harry Styles 5) Kanye West 6) The Weeknd 7) Dave 8) Eminem and Juice WRLD 9) Arctic Monkeys 10) D-Block Europe and Ghost Killer Track

Why is everyone talking about their own song lists?

The most streamed songs for the UK and worldwide are always announced towards the end of the year and the UK's main streaming platforms allow people to discover their own list of top songs they've listened to as well.

Spotify call this 'Spotify Wrapped' whereas for Apple it's called 'Replay'.

Each app has their own unique playlist and features for this, but lots of people find it fun to find out what it means about their music taste for the year.

