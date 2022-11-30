play
Christmas elves: Send us your elf pictures!

Last updated at 12:21
elf-sitting-on-shelfGetty Images

It's just under a month until Christmas which means Christmas elves are arriving!

In homes and classrooms, the Christmas elves are bringing the festive spirit.

We want to see what your elf is up to.

Has it been hiding somewhere unusual or causing mischief in the night?

Send us your pictures of your Christmas elf.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you can't see where to send your photos, click here.

comments
play
