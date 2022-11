Tuesday was a big night for the UK, with England taking on Wales at the World Cup in Qatar.

It was an important match for both teams who were looking to make it through to the next round of the tournament.

England won the game with a 3-0 victory over their opponents, meaning they've now earned a place in the final 16 of the World Cup.

Newsround caught up with some young Wales and England fans to get their reactions following the game.