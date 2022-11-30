Strictly: First celebs revealed for Christmas Special 2022

Six celebs will be hoping to win the festive trophy, but who will be taking part?

It's December which means the countdown to Christmas is officially on!

Strictly Come Dancing will be bringing us some Charleston cheer and keeping us entertained on Christmas Day.

But which new celebrities and professional dancers will be competing to be crowned the Christmas champion?

Six celebrities will perform a festive inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the audience who as always, will vote for their favourite couple.

Celebrities who have won the Christmas special before include singer and The Voice judge Anne-Marie, who was the 2021 Christmas champion, Aston Merrygold from boy band JLS and Harry Judd from McFly.

Here's everything we know so far about the celebrities who will be putting on their sparkly dancing shoes and doing a jolly jive this Christmas!

Rosie Ramsey

BBC Studios

Rosie Ramsey is the first celebrity confirmed for the show - she'll be paired with professional dancer, Neil Jones.

She's a TV host, podcaster and author. Her husband Chris Ramsey reached the semi-finals of Strictly in 2019 and finished in fourth place.

Rosie said she is "thrilled" to be part of the Christmas special and that this will be the "Best. Christmas. Ever!"

"After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I've been desperate to get on that dance floor myself!

"I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect," she added.

Rickie Haywood-Williams

BBC Studios

Radio DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams will be paired with professional dancer, Luba Mushtuk.

You might have heard Rickie on the radio. He used to present the breakfast show on KISS FM for 10 years and now is a presenter on BBC Radio 1's famous Live Lounge show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges.

Rickie said: "I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I'd be too scared to do it.

"But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n' all."

We will let you know the rest of the celebrities dancing once they have been announced.