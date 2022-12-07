play
Cost of living and UK kids: Click through the Q&As of Newsround's survey

Watch: Mackenzie, Aliyah and Joseph tell their stories

Here at Newsround we wanted to find out how children and young people were being affected by the cost of living crisis.

So, as well as speaking to some of you, we worked with the survey company Survation to ask 2,081 7-15-year-olds from all over the UK about their experiences.

Watch our film and click through our interactive story to see some of the questions we asked in our survey and to find out how children and young people responded to them.

You can also have your say by leaving a comment below.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

