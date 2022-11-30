World Cup 2022: Stéphanie Frappart will lead female team in men’s World Cup game

Jam Media Frappart makes history as the first female fourth official at the men's World Cup

One thing that is being widely celebrated at the World Cup is the inclusion of six female officials at the tournament this winter..

Three referees and three assistants will officiate at the men's tournament for the first time.

And now Fifa have announced that French referee Stéphanie Frappart will lead an all-female team to officiate the match between Costa Rica and Germany.

She will be joined by assistant referees Neuza Back and Karen Díaz Medina.

They deserve to be at the World Cup because they constantly perform at a really high level. Pierluigi Collina , Chairman, Fifa's referees committee

History in the making

So far in this tournament we have seen Fifa's female referees on the side lines as fourth officials

Frappart had already made history being named the fourth official for Mexico v Poland.

Thursday's match will be her big moment in the middle, supported by her fellow assistants.

Female referees have already been officiating men's matches in the Champions League this year, as well as World Cup qualifiers.

Anadolu Agency French referee Stephanie Frappart lead the Uefa Champions League group F match between Real Madrid and Celtic FC

Frappart refereed a men's World Cup qualifier in March and has experience officiating in the Champions League, at the 2019 Uefa Super Cup final as well as matches in France's top tier men's division, Ligue 1.

But this is something new for all female referees in the sport - a huge moment in a crucial match in Group E.

Collectively all the female refs in Qatar hope their inclusion here will "open doors" for others and Thursday's game - and the tournament in general - could provide the platform for more female officials in men's elite competition in the future.

There are currently three female assistant referees in the Premier League.

The English Football League appointed its first female referee in 2021, Rebecca Welch, who has been officiated in men's games in the lower divisions.