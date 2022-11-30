World Cup 2022: England beat Wales in final group match

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. England beat Wales at the 2022 World Cup

England have earned a place at the top of Group B and qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory against Wales.

It was a tough task for Gareth Bale's side to qualify, relying on other results to go Wales' way.

The result means Wales finish bottom of the group and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate's side have now set up a match with Senegal on Sunday.

Jean Catuffe

What happened?

England knew a win would see them comfortably through to the next round, with all the pressure on Wales to win and hope things go their way elsewhere.

Despite holding England to 0-0 at half time, it was an uphill struggle for Wales in the second half.

Manager Rob Page was forced to replace Gareth Bale because of an injury and England scored twice within six minutes of the second half whistle.

It's a game that comes with a lot of additional pressure, but I thought we dealt with that well... we were calm, and showed our quality. Gareth Southgate , England manager

Marcus Rashford struck first with a sensational free-kick past Danny Ward, with Phil Foden tucking away a Harry Kane cross a few moments later.

Gareth Southgate made changes going into this match, dropping Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka for Rashford and Foden alongside Harry Kane.

It turned out to be a much more exciting performance from an England side being criticised for their 0-0 draw against the USA last Friday.

Rashford added his second goal in the 68th minute and then there was no way back for Wales who knew they were heading home.

Pool Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with this free-kick past Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward.

What next?

While Wales pack their bags and head for the airport they know they can be proud of their performance at this tournament - the first Welsh team to qualify for a World Cup since 1958.

"It's really tough to take", said Wales manager, Rob Page after the match. "I thought first half we were outstanding... the effort they put in without the ball was exceptional. But I won't have a bad word said about those group of players, they've given everything today."

Questions will be asked as to whether star players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will continue with their international careers or step aside for the next generation - for now its time for Wales to reflect on their performance and regroup for Euro 2024 qualification.

PA Media Wales players and staff salute the Red Wall of their fans after the World Cup exit

For England, this is where the serious stuff starts. It's the knockout stages coming next, and the Three Lions have Group A runners-up Senegal to beat for any chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

Senegal, nicknamed the Lions of Teranga, won the Africa Cup of Nations this year after beating Egypt on penalties in the final.

The match will take place on Sunday evening. Kick off 7pm.