Royal Mail: Post delayed as new two day strike begins

Getty Images

Your letters and parcels might not get to you today and tomorrow because a new two day strike has begun by postal workers.

Some people across the UK are worried about not receiving their post in the run up to Christmas because about 115,000 members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are taking part.

The strikes are happening because many postal workers disagree with Royal Mail over their pay and conditions.

When are the strikes happening?

Getty Images

A 48-hour strike is taking place on 30 November and 1 December.

Further strikes are also planned for 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24 December - these are some of the busiest days for deliveries before Christmas.

More walkouts also happened on 31 August and on 8 and 9 September.

It's the latest in a series of strikes that have been happening across the UK as the cost of living crisis continues.

Why are they happening?

Getty Images

Workers are asking their bosses for better pay and working conditions.

The union that represents Royal Mail workers says that workers need a pay rise to help them afford to pay for everyday things - like food and household bills - that are getting more expensive.

Inflation - the rate at which prices rises - is currently running at 11.1% , its highest in 41 years, because the cost of food and energy has gone up.

The union also does not agree with Royal Mail's changes they want to make to their working conditions. They want to end the number of allowances (which means a particular pot of money) their workers get and introduce compulsory Sunday working.

Royal Mail have offered a higher pay deal to their workers, however the union still are not happy with it because it's below the current rate prices are increasing at 11.1%.