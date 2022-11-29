National Tree Week: Why are trees so amazing?

martinwimmer It's National Tree Week - are you doing anything to celebrate?

It's National Tree Week, and this year the theme is Hidden Connections.

Every year The Tree Council spend a week teaching people different things about trees and why they're so amazing.

This year, the idea is to showcase all the amazing things that happen under our feet by talking about how soil, roots and fungi all help trees to survive and thrive.

For example, did you know trees can use fungi to talk to each other?

What's your favourite tree? Are you doing anything to celebrate National Tree week?

fotoVoyager A whole host of things have to work together to help a tree grow - water, soil, even fungi!

The Tree Council is an organisation in the UK that aims to protect trees and educate people about them.

As well as teaching people about how soil and fungi help nurture trees as they grow, they also want to encourage people across the UK to plant more trees.

Sara Lom, who works for The Tree Council, said: "We are delighted to be celebrating National Tree Week, which provides a fantastic opportunity for all of us to come together for the love of trees."

Why are trees so amazing?

Oaks, chestnuts firs - all these and more to a tree-mendous amount of work for our planet.

For starters, they work as an air filtration system.

They do this using a process called photosynthesis - this is a chemical reaction that happens inside plants which helps them create food, as well as use up carbon dioxide and create oxygen.

Carbon dioxide is one of the main causes of global warming, so getting it out of the atmosphere really helps the environment.

Justin Paget Did you know trees cover over 30% of the world's landmass?

They are also home to lots of wildlife all around the world.

Without trees, there are lots of animal species that wouldn't have a place to live, or food to eat.

For example, the adorable tawny owl creates holes in trees that they sleep in - no trees, no tawny owls!

'Wood' you believe these tree facts? There are over 60,000 types of tree

Trees cover roughly 30% of the world's land

The tallest trees in the world are Sequoia sempervirens (nicknamed Hyperion) which can be found in Redwood National Park in California, USA

Around 80% of the Earth's land animals and plants live in forests

Keeping with this year's National Tree Week theme, tree's relationship with soil is far from one-sided.

Soil provides trees with loads of nutrients to help them grow, and in return, trees actually protect soil from getting blown or washed away in what's called soil erosion.

GorazdBertalanic Trees use their roots to pull water and nutrients from the soil

And trees are also really useful for us humans.

We build homes out of them, we do our homework on paper made out of them, we use them to make tools - essentially, trees are tree-fic!