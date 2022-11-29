play
'VR transports you to a different world'

Pupils at one primary school in the West Midlands are swimming with sharks, visiting the Egyptian pyramids and seeing Vincent Van Gogh's famous paintings - all without leaving their classrooms!

It's thanks to virtual reality headsets which the school first started using during the coronavirus pandemic - and they proved so successful that the school have decided to keep them permanently.

The technology has also helped the school children develop their English vocabulary as they have to describe what they've seen to their classmates.

The school say that the headsets have helped boost the pupils' performance in class and they're looking forward to helping the children carry on learning through the technology.

