play
Watch Newsround

Why watching the World Cup is different in China

If you've been watching the World Cup in Qatar, you're probably used to scenes showing crowds of fans hugging and celebrating. But those pictures aren't being shown in China.

The government in China has control over what people are able to watch, read or hear in the country.

The country's leaders have also continued to enforced strict Covid rules such as lockdowns, when other parts of the world have completely lifted restrictions.

As Ricky explains, the World Cup footage is being edited, so that people in China aren't aware of the alternatives to the actions taken by the Chinese government.

But now the lockdowns in the country have become unpopular and people have started to protest against the rules and the government.

Watch more videos

Why watching the World Cup is different in China
Video

Why watching the World Cup is different in China

The gaming club helping kids with autism
Video

The gaming club helping kids with autism

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith
Video

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith

Have you ever had a go at coding?
Video

Have you ever had a go at coding?

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?
Video

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?

BBC children's shows over the years
Video

BBC children's shows over the years

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life
Video

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star
Video

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star

Watch Newsround - fully signed version
Video

Watch Newsround - fully signed version

Happy News: stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: stories to make you smile

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'
Video

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'

Take a look around London's new super sewer!
Video

Take a look around London's new super sewer!

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions
Video

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Strange News: the week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: the week's weirdest stories

Top Stories

marcus-rashford

England celebrate win over Wales

comments
Orion journey

Artemis Orion capsule breaks distance record in space

comments
Harry Potter book and headphones

How do you read books?

comments
Newsround Home