Why watching the World Cup is different in China

If you've been watching the World Cup in Qatar, you're probably used to scenes showing crowds of fans hugging and celebrating. But those pictures aren't being shown in China.

The government in China has control over what people are able to watch, read or hear in the country.

The country's leaders have also continued to enforced strict Covid rules such as lockdowns, when other parts of the world have completely lifted restrictions.

As Ricky explains, the World Cup footage is being edited, so that people in China aren't aware of the alternatives to the actions taken by the Chinese government.

But now the lockdowns in the country have become unpopular and people have started to protest against the rules and the government.