Christmas decorations: Send us your unusual and wonderful ornaments!

Last updated at 12:21
Ricky holding a broccoli ornament in front of his Christmas tree

With only a few weeks to go until Christmas, the countdown has officially begun.

Christmas light displays can now be seen on the streets and in the shops and Christmas tree and decorations are starting to be put up in many people's houses.

And if your decs have been put up... do you have a favourite one you look forward to seeing every year?

Well let us know about it! Send us a picture below and tell us about your special Christmas decoration in the comments too.

A mum and a daughter putting up their Christmas decorationsGetty Images

It could be a special sparkly angel or a soldier you've had since you were little, perhaps a giant gingerbread man is your fave, or maybe you really love your little Rudolph the reindeer.

Maybe you've got something a little bit different in your home... like a silly Santa or an unusual one like Ricky's broccoli bauble!

Get in touch and tell us.

