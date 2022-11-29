Great Barrier Reef should be 'in danger' World Heritage site, UN says

Getty Images

The world's largest coral reef system should be listed as a World Heritage site that is "in danger", scientists have said.

A new report backed by the United Nations said the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland in Australia, has been significantly impacted by climate change and the warming of the oceans, so they have recommended for it to be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites.

What is a World Heritage site? A World Heritage site is a place like an area, a building or a city that has been put on a list by an organisation called UNESCO. It means it has special importance and should be protected.

Coral bleaching is also threatening the reef because fossil fuels are being burned. Six big bleaching events have happened since 1998 and there's been four over the last seven years.

Bleaching happens when the water warms too much, causing corals to force out the colourful algae living in their tissues and they turn white.

What did the report say?

Scientists fear that without cooler weather in the coming weeks, the reef could face bleaching again this summer

The report made 10 priority recommendations that needed to be addressed "with utmost urgency". Some of these included:

Water quality needed to be improved through the development of dams

Remaining local plant life needed to be protected

Australia's government need to clearly commit to reduce greenhouse gasses to bring down global average temperatures by 31 December 2022

A sustainable fisheries strategy needed to be rolled out

Gillnets (fishing nets which are hung vertically so that fish get trapped in it by their gills) are to be removed from marine parks

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) will make a formal recommendation for it to be put on the endangered list to the world heritage committee next year.

Why are people unhappy about this?

The Great Barrier Reef was named a World Heritage site in 1981

Canberra, the capital city of Australia, has campaigned for years to keep the reef which contributes nearly $4.3 billion to the economy - off the endangered list.

This is because many people think that if the reef wasn't classed as a World Heritage site, less tourists and people would want to come to Australia and visit it.

Before the Covid pandemic, around 2 million tourists visited the reef every year and it provides jobs for 64,000 people.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the government would push to not list the reef as endangered because climate change was threatening all coral reefs across the world.

"There is no need to single the Great Barrier Reef out in this way because there is no government taking the risks to coral reefs more seriously than the Australian government," she said.

The old Australia government before this one has been criticised for supporting coal and fossil fuels and not doing enough to protect the environment.