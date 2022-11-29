play
Watch Newsround

Hawaii volcano: World's largest active volcano erupts

Last updated at 07:35
comments
View Comments
Lava flowBRUCE OMORI / PARADISE HELICOPTERS
Lava flows from Mokuaweoweo Crater down Mauna Loa"s northeast rift

The largest active volcano in the world has just blown its top!

Residents of Hawaii's Big Island have been placed on high alert and been warned about the risk of falling ash, but there are no communities at immediate risk of danger.

"These lava flows rarely present a risk to life, but they can be extremely destructive to infrastructure," said Dr Jessica Johnson, a British volcano geophysicist.

Mauna Loa last erupted in 1984.

'The situation could change rapidly'

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcanoUS Geological Survey
Mauna Loa, located inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, covers half of the US state's Big Island

Emergency officials say that at this stage no evacuations are necessary and populated areas are unlikely to be affected.

The lava flows are currently confined to an area below the summit where no one lives, but it is being monitored closely.

The US Geological Service (USGS) said that based on past events "the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly."

If the eruption migrates beyond the walls of the summit caldera, lava flows could "move rapidly downslope," it added.

The volcano first erupted on Monday morning (UK time). Experts had previously warned that an eruption was possible following a series of earthquakes that had been recorded, including more than a dozen tremors on Sunday alone.

Earthquakes can trigger volcanoes that are known to be active and in this case, the experts monitoring the region were correct.

According to the USGS, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843, when records were first made. When it last erupted in 1984 - almost 40 years ago - the population of Hawaii's Big Island was a lot smaller.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
The Big Question: Why do volcanoes actually erupt?

It has doubled since then, to about 200,000 people, so island officials are warning it could pose a bigger threat to island residents if lava flows shift dramatically.

These flows can emit volcanic gasses which may cause breathing difficulties, so officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and take steps to evacuate any residents if necessary.

More like this

HTHH

Tonga Volcano: Survey maps area since January eruption

Reuters
play
1:06

Why do volcanoes erupt?

View from space of the Sarychev volcano

Everything you need to know about volcanos

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Wales v England

Wales v England: Who do YOU think will win?

comments
32
Astronaut waving at camera from space

Astronauts prepare for spacewalks outside the ISS

comments
Mussels

Scientists concerned about mussel numbers in River Thames

comments
Newsround Home