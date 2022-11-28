Strictly Come Dancing 2022: When will the quarter and semi finals be on TV?

Guy Levy The times may be different, but the judges sharp analysis will remain the same!

The Strictly Come Dancing quarter and semi finals will be taking place on different days to usual, as the BBC will be airing World Cup matches in their usual slots.

The couples usually perform their dances on a show on Saturday night, with the results airing on Sunday.

But, the Qatar World Cup knockout stages start on Saturday 3 December, so the BBC have done a bit of fiddling with their schedule.

They've never had to do this before, as the international football tournament usually takes place in the summer.

Guy Levy Hamza and Jowita are still in the competition

What are the changes?

The quarter final will take place on Friday 2 December, with the results on Sunday 4 December.

The semi final will take place on Sunday 11 December, but so far, no date has been set for the results show.

There will be no changes to the grand final - that's still due to be aired on Saturday 17 December.

Guy Levy Ellie and Johannes were very emotional when they discovered they would be leaving

Who's left in the competition?

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe were the ninth couple to wave goodbye to the Strictly ballroom this week, after losing the dance off against Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

Kym Marsh tested positive for Covid-19 before this week's show, so she and her partner Graziano di Prima automatically went through to the quarter finals.

Joining them will be Fleur and Vito, Molly and Carlos, Will and Nancy, Helen and Gorka, and Hamza and Jowita.