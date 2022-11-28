ISS: Five astronaut spacewalks planned for the end of the year

NASA Astronauts are planning some special walks in space over the next few weeks

Have you ever wanted to walk up in space?

Well, over the next few weeks, astronauts will be taking part in five spacewalks outside the International Space Station (ISS), according to Nasa.

They will be doing maintenance on the ISS - which requires them to be outside the shuttle - floating in space but still attached.

There's currently some new supplies heading up to the ISS, which includes and solar powered equipment.

NASA When the outside of the ISS needs maintenance, it's time for the astronauts to get out there in space to fix it!

What is a spacewalk?

Spacewalks are usually done when the outside of a spacecraft needs working on.

This could be anything from replacing parts to making sure everything is running smoothly.

In 2016, Tim Peake became the first British person to take part in a spacewalk.

Astronauts will head outside of the spacecraft, attached to special ropes that keep them from floating away.

Gravity isn't the same up in space as it is on earth - so there's no force keeping the astronauts attached to the shuttle.

NASA Space suits have a special helmet to make sure astronauts can breathe safely

How do astronauts stay safe in space?

Astronauts have to wear a special suit to keep them safe and help them breathe.

Before they head out into space they have to get in their suits a few hours beforehand to get used to breathing oxygen.

As well as keeping themselves safe they need to keep the people on the spacecraft safe when they leave.

This is why there's a special airlock where they get out - a room in-between the inside and the outside.

The astronauts go into the room and make sure the door is fully locked behind them - this means no air escapes from the main shuttle.

dima_zel Can you spot all the solar panels? They take in solar energy from the sun and use it to power the station

What else is happening on the ISS at the moment?

A package is currently en route to the ISS, aboard the SpaceX Dragon resupply ship.

It's full of studies written about space agriculture and biotechnology - giving the astronauts lots of information on growing plants in space.

It also contains special solar power technology to keep the ISS going. The ISS uses light from the sun and converts it into electricity, through the large solar panels on the side of the station.

The special space delivery machine will be remotely controlled from the ground.