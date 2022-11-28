play
'Welcome to our school on the England-Wales border'

It's a huge day for fans of both home nations in the World Cup as Wales take on England in their final Group B game on Tuesday evening.

England are on the verge of reaching the knockout stage, but Wales face a harder challenge in order to make the last 16.

The Red Dragons have to beat England and hope results go their way to have any chance of progressing, whereas the Three Lions will go through as long as they avoid a four-goal defeat.

Newsround has been to speak to some young fans at one school on the border of both countries to find out what they think.

Newsround Home