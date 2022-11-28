World Cup 2022: Who do YOU think will win, Wales or England?

Getty Images Captains Gareth Bale and Harry Kane will both be doing their best to see their side through to the knockout stages

It's a huge day for fans of both home nations in the World Cup as Wales take on England in their final Group B game on Tuesday evening.

England are on the verge of reaching the knockout stage, but Wales face a harder challenge in order to make the last 16.

The Red Dragons have to beat England and hope results go their way to have any chance of progressing, whereas the Three Lions will go through as long as they avoid a four-goal defeat.

Both teams have everything to play for and we want to know who you are rooting for and who you think will win.

It's an uphill challenge for Wales after losing 2-0 to Iran and taking only one point from their opener against the United States.

England are well placed on four points, with +4 goals in goal difference, following their goalless draw with the US and that big win in their first game against Iran.

The group winner will play their second-round knockout game at 7pm UK time on Sunday, 4 December, while the group runner-up will play at 3pm on Saturday, 3 December.

Group B's rankings before Tuesday's game England (Goal difference = 4, Points = 4)

Iran (Goal difference = -2, Points = 3)

USA (Goal difference = 0, Points = 2)

Wales (Goal difference = -2, Points = 1)

All four teams in Group B still have a chance of getting through to the next round ahead of Tuesday's games.

The United States must win to reach the knockouts, but Iran can make it through with only a draw - unless Wales beat England, in which case they'll need all three points.

