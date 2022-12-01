play
Get involved: Are you performing in a Christmas show?

Performing in the NativityGideon Mendel

It's the time of year for Christmas shows, Nativity plays and pantomimes - oh no it isn't... oh yes it is!

Whether you're starring in a traditional play, orchestra performance or a musical extravaganza we want to know all about it.

Are you excited? Nervous? What character will you be performing as?

Will you be playing Mary, Joseph, Scrooge or Tiny Tim? Or perhaps you're a shepherd... or a sheep?

We want to know exactly what you're doing. Do you have any tips for learning lines and delivering a star performance? How do you get over the nerves before the curtain opens?

How to learn lines for your Xmas play

Let us know in the comments below!

