Cost of Living: RSPCA says pet owners should ask for help not dump animals

Oli Scarff 'Please, please ask for help' is the message from the RSPCA to any owners struggling to afford their pet.

The RSPCA says it is worried about an increase in animals being abandoned this winter due to the cost of living crisis.

The animal welfare charity wants owners to know that abandoning an animal is 'not the answer' and that people struggling to afford a pet should ask for help first.

The charity said it is working hard to keep pets in loving homes this Christmas by providing support to those struggling.

And is asking for owners to use their support lines and pet food banks which people can donate to.

'Please, please ask for help'

Lots of people are finding it difficult financially because of the cost of living crisis.

Inflation and rising energy and fuel bills are putting pressure on many family budgets.

Food banks have seen a sharp increase in demand for people finding it difficult to afford food; and this demand is not limited to people.

Pets need a home and regular meals too. But unfortunately some owners now unable to afford to keep their pets are abandoning them.

The RSPCA say that whatever your circumstance "please, please ask for help."

"My fear is that we'll see increasing cases of animals neglected and abandoned this Christmas as families struggle with soaring bills," said Dermot Murphy from the RSPCA's frontline rescue team.

"We are doing what we can to help, especially trying to keep pets in loving homes, but we are struggling too.

"Our branches and centres are full to bursting and we have hundreds of pets waiting to get in. We really need animal lovers to help us get through this crisis time."

A charity called Dogs Trust is asking families to look after pets for a short time, in what's called animal foster care. It's hoped that foster care will mean pets that families can no longer afford will still be safe and looked after.

Support is there for people struggling

BEN STANSALL Rescuers have seen a 25% increase in animal abandonment this year compared to 2021, with others taking their pets to animal centres to be rehomed.

Many animals rely on their human families to look after them and pet owners have responsibilities to do that.

But having a pet can be expensive, and as soaring costs put pressure on families just to look after themselves, the RSPCA worry animals are the ones that will be neglected... and they don't want that.

RSPCA pet food banks are helping struggling owners in a scheme that has seen branches partnering with local food banks.

Tens of thousands of meals have already been donated, transported and given out. Along with its helpline, the charity says it has set up an advice hub for practical tips to help avoid animal abandonment.