Training ban: Clubs in Scotland to ban heading before and after matches

Ian MacNicol

Professional footballers in Scotland will be banned from heading in training the day before and after matches.

Clubs are also being asked to limit heading sessions to one session a week.

Experts believe there could be a link to repetitive heading of the ball and a brain disease called 'dementia.'

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has previously banned heading in training for under-12 age group players.

What do the new rules mean?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: 'There's no down side' to header ban, says under-12s coach

These new rules affect professional men's and women's teams across Scotland and means that coaches will have to adapt the way they train their players immediately before and after match day.

Following a lot of research into the link between heading the ball and brain disease, the SFA want to reduce the impact repetitive heading can have on a footballer's brain.

What is dementia? Dementia can make it difficult to remember things. People might forget who family members are. They might get lost or they may forget what everyday objects are called. It can make people behave in a way that they've never done before. They may become very upset, sad or angry - and find it difficult to deal with these feelings.

Therefore set-piece practices in training will have to be adapted - it's the sort of exercise club's would do the day before a match, so these sessions will need to be changed to reduce the overall amount of time spent heading a ball.

Scotland was the first European country to ban heading football for Under-12s in 2020.

Since then these guidelines have been introduced by youth teams in England and Northern Ireland - a decision that has since been widely welcomed.

In the USA, children under 10 are already banned from heading footballs and there are also restrictions on players aged 11-13 doing headers during football training.

Brain scan changes have been reported in footballers that may be linked to heading. Therefore, the goal is to reduce any potential cumulative effect of heading by reducing the overall exposure to heading in training. Dr John MacLean , SFA Doctor

How did the decision to ban heading come about?

Getty Images

A study released in October 2019 first reported the first possible links between former footballers and brain disease.

The report suggested players could be three and a half times more likely to die of dementia.

Since then there have been ongoing discussions between the people who run the sport, clubs and scientists to establish the best way forward to protect players - of all ages - from repetitive heading.

The new guidelines are being introduced across 50 clubs in Scotland who have openly shared their training data with researchers and the SFA to help them come to this conclusion.

"I am grateful to the clubs, managers and players for providing us with the information... which has culminated in the publication of guidelines designed to protect the safety and wellbeing of our players," said Andy Gould, the SFA's chief football officer.

Is this the beginning of the end for in-match heading?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Should young people head footballs?

Science is continuing to suggest a link between football and brain injury.

There is already more being done to recognise the issues surrounding 'concussion', which happens when someone gets a significant bang on the head.

How else can heading the ball affect young players? One of the big arguments for the ban is a type of head injury that football players can suffer called 'concussion'.

It happens when someone gets a significant bang on the head - so much that the brain is shaken and knocks against the inside of the skull.

This causes the nerves and structures in the brain to be altered, which means messages aren't sent around the brain in the right way.

Concussion injuries are also common in other sports including boxing, skiing and rugby.

While more research is being done, experts say the data shows defenders appear to be those at most risk, as they tend to head the ball more often, but this new ban is coming into place to protect everyone in the sport.

Scientists hope these guidelines will reduce the amount of overall heading being done which could help to protect professionals from the impacts heading can have on their brains.

The FA, which looks after all football in England, says it will trial the removal of heading from football matches across U12 level and below in England from the start of the 2022-23 season.