Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who is the latest celeb to leave Strictly?

This week the Strictly couples took to the Ballroom floor in the hope of impressing the judges once again - but one couple hasn't made it to the quarter finals.

Comedian Ellie Taylor found herself in the dreaded dance off against radio DJ Fleur East.

Ellie and Johannes performed their Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison again for the judges. Then Fleur and Vito took to the floor again to perform their Rumba to Too Lost in You by the Sugababes.

After the judges vote Ellie became the ninth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing. It means Fleur, Molly, Hamza, Will, Helen and Kym are through to the quarter finals next week.

PA Media Ellie and Johannes performed a Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison

It was a unanimous decision from the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas, who all voted for Fleur to remain in the competition.

Craig Revel Horwood said his decision was "based on technique alone," while Motsi agreed, but added that "both couples performed really really well."

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Fleur and Vito, saying: "Both danced marvellously. I thought Ellie danced a great performance in your Jive. And Fleur I thought your technique was strong and you performance was powerful, and I'd like to save Fleur and Vito."

With three votes to Fleur and Vito, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have decided to save Fleur and Vito.

PA Media Ellie and Johannes were up against Fleur and Vito in the dance off

Ellie had nothing but nice things to say about her dance partner Johannes.

She said: "You're like human sunshine and you really really are. You see people and you saw me, at every point.

"I have been so worried and so out of my comfort zone and so self-conscious and so weird and you have said "embrace your weird Ellie".

PA Media Ellie told Tess that she's 'really really loved' her time on the show

"You've done it so full-heartedly and without judgement. It's been an absolute privilege to dance with you JoJo."

The love was equally shared from Johannes who said: "It's been a pleasure, treasure, that's our thing. Ellie Taylor, moving forward, embrace your weird!"

There are just six couples left competing for the glitterball trophy and they'll next take to the dance floor on Friday 2nd December at 8.00pm, with the results show on Saturday 3rd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Do you think the right couple went? Who are you hoping will lift the trophy? Let us know in the comments below!