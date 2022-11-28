Earthshot Prize: Billie Eilish will headline the ceremony

PA Media Billie Eilish is among a whole host of musical talent performing at the event

The Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize awards ceremony is just around the corner and it's been revealed Billie Eilish will be headlining the entertainment.

The Earthshot Prize is given to five people for their contributions to safeguarding our planet.

Prince William describes it as his "Super Bowl" moment and he uses the platform each year to shine a light on some of the work people are doing to save the planet's future.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

William had the idea for the Earthshot Prize when he was on a trip to Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya in autumn 2018.

He met conservation workers and people from local communities there and got to see how they are helping the planet by working together.

Every year until 2030 The judges will give out five prizes of £1 million - so the total prize fund is a huge £50 million!

The money will support environmental and conservation projects agreed with the winners.

PA Media Charlot Magayi's eco-stoves use processed biomass made from charcoal, wood and sugar cane, the company claims they cause 90% less pollution than an open fire.

Among the 15 finalists are a cleaner-burning stove initiative in Kenya and a bubble barrier made in the Netherlands to prevent plastics entering oceans

There are also finalists from the UK for the first time!

One makes packaging from seaweed and plants as an alternative to single-use plastic, and has already produced more than one million biodegradable takeaway food boxes.

The other UK finalist plastic waste that can't be recycled to make traditional concrete blocks carbon-zero.

It's a star-studded affair

Getty Images Sir David Attenborough is a supporter of the awards and will be voicing the opening of the show this year

Loads of celebs are going to be involved in the ceremony this year.

Sir David Attenborough will voice the opening of the show and Billie Eilish will be the singer to see as she headlines the entertainment.

The awards themselves will be presented by celebrities too including actor Rami Malek - who you might recognise from the Queen inspired-film, Bohemian Rhapsody.

He said: "The 15 finalists of this year's Earthshot Prize are deeply inspiring. They are dedicating their lives to building solutions that will repair our planet."

PA Media The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet the finalists and winners in Boston in the US

This is William and Kate's first international trip since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

They'll be meeting members of the local community in Boston, learning about the work organisations are doing to reduce the risk of rising sea levels there as well as visit sites which develop green technologies.