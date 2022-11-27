10-year-old para-surfer Jade to take part in World para-surfing championships

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Para-surfing: 10-year-old Jade competing in US

10-year-old Jade is a whizz on a surfboard and she's even going to represent Scotland in the sport!

She's heading over to California in America to take part in the World Para-Surfing Championships this year.

Jade had her hands and legs amputated when she was just two-years-old after falling ill with a disease called meningitis.

But surfing waves has brought her confidence back and she's ready to do her best at the competition.

Jade's Story

Jade already loved skateboarding and so took up the chance to learn how to surf at Hopeman on the Moray Firth coast last year.

Her dad said the first time he saw her surfing was "magical" and added, "the water is her happy place."

Jade said she loves being in the sea and does not notice the cold

She learnt with a charity called SurfABLE who have continued to support her in the lead up to the World Para-Surfing Championships, where she's part of Team Scotland.

Jade said: "I just loved it. I love being in the water. I don't feel the cold."

She added: "I am looking forward to going to California. It's a big opportunity. I'm just going to do my best."

ISA World Para Surfing Championships

More than 400 para-surfers from around the world will be travelling to Pismo Beach in the US in December to compete for the title of world champion.

A para-athlete is a sportsperson with a disability.

They will have to battle the waves to see who will be awarded gold in each division and bring home the trophy.

The ISA hope the competition will help to get para-surfing included as a sport at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.