Warmer November brings about 'second spring'

Last updated at 08:02
Gardener with flowersGetty Images
Gardeners in the UK are noticing flowers in bloom that should be sleeping at this time of year

November is usually the time for big coats, cosy scarves and seeing your breath in the air in the morning.

But meteorologists - weather experts - are saying this year has been warmer than usual, leading to what they're calling a 'second spring'.

Gardeners are noticing flowers and plants bursting to life, when they should be lying dormant which is kind of like sleeping.

Have you noticed more life than usual in your garden this month?

Welly boots in a puddle with autumn leavesGetty Images
There's been lots of rain this November and it's been a lot warmer than usual too which is why experts reckon we're seeing flowers behave like it's spring

This November, the UK has been 2.2C warmer than usual according to the Met Office, which studies weather conditions and makes forecasts.

It's also been quite wet which has led to some plants springing back to life months before they should.

Horticulturalists - garden experts - are worried it could have an impact when we actually reach springtime next year.

This won't just affect the plants themselves but also the insects that feed off them, and in turn the birds that feed off the insects.

Blue tit on a branch surrounded by flowersGetty Images
Experts are concerned the life-cycles of lots of animals will be affected in the actual spring time next year

This year has been full of unusual weather which has affected the life cycles of our gardens.

Just think back to how hot it was over the summer - lots of plants did what they should do in winter and became dormant because of the droughts.

The mild weather we've been seeing recently is expected to come to an end soon, which will hopefully bring UK gardens back into their usual rhythm.

Experts are linking these recent weather events to climate change, which can increase the frequency and intensity of things like floods and heat waves.

Have you noticed any unusual spring-like activity in your garden?



