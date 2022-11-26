play
Watch Newsround

Strictly: What it's like to dance at Blackpool

Ricky's been chatting to the remaining Strictly stars to find out what it was like dancing at the iconic Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom dates back to 1894 and professional dancers from around the world love to dance there.

The show's producers decided not to go for the 2020 and 2021 shows due to the coronavirus pandemic but this year they made a dramatic return with Fleur and Vito scoring the first perfect score of the series!

Watch more videos

Strictly: What it's like to dance at Blackpool
Video

Strictly: What it's like to dance at Blackpool

The gaming club helping kids with autism
Video

The gaming club helping kids with autism

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith
Video

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith

Have you ever had a go at coding?
Video

Have you ever had a go at coding?

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?
Video

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?

BBC children's shows over the years
Video

BBC children's shows over the years

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life
Video

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star
Video

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star

Watch Newsround - fully signed version
Video

Watch Newsround - fully signed version

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'
Video

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'

Take a look around London's new super sewer!
Video

Take a look around London's new super sewer!

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions
Video

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions

Your Planet: Environment news from around the world.
Video

Your Planet: Environment news from around the world.

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Strange News: the week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: the week's weirdest stories

Top Stories

Strictly couples hamza and jowita, molly and carlos and fleur and vito

Newsround catches up with Strictly stars Molly, Hamza and Fleur!

comments
Orion and the moon

Artemis gets close-ups and selfies with the Moon

comments
Harry Kane with his head in his hands

Disappointment for England with draw against the USA

comments
Newsround Home