Ricky's been chatting to the remaining Strictly stars to find out what it was like dancing at the iconic Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom dates back to 1894 and professional dancers from around the world love to dance there.

The show's producers decided not to go for the 2020 and 2021 shows due to the coronavirus pandemic but this year they made a dramatic return with Fleur and Vito scoring the first perfect score of the series!