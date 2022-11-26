Strictly Come Dancing: Newsround catches up with Molly, Hamza and Fleur

Ricky caught up with the couples

With the Strictly Come Dancing final just around the corner, we wanted to get the low-down on last week at Blackpool and what to expect in tonight's show - just for you!

So we sent Ricky down to catch up with some of the remaining couples.

Scroll to watch his chat with Hamza Yassin, Fleur East and CBBC star Molly Rainford.

Don't forget to let us know who your favourite couple is in the comments below!

Molly and Carlos

BBC/PA Molly and Carlos are dancing the Tango this week

Molly and her partner Carlos are taking a positive energy into this week after finding themselves in the dance off in Blackpool.

It was their third time in the bottom two, but the judges decided to send Tyler West home instead.

Although it was a sad night, she and Carlos are feeling positive ahead of this week's Tango. Molly said:

"Luckily I've really enjoyed this week's dance because I always get worried after being in the bottom that I'm going to feel really nervous and not really enjoy the dance that much in the week because I'm just thinking 'oh no I can't be in it again' but this week has been so much fun!

"It's a cool dance to come back in with. It's fast with lots of energy but it's like, positive fighting spirit!"

Fleur and Vito

BBC/PA Fleur and Vito are dancing a Rumba this week

Fleur and Vito topped the leader board in Blackpool with a perfect score of 40 - the first of the series - for their Couple's Choice and they're hoping to ride that high into this Saturday's show.

The couple are taking to the floor to perform a Rumba in tonight's show.

Vito told us the choreography is really challenging even for him - but he doesn't like to do things the easy way!

"I have been very tough and strict," he said.

"I've had to make sure Fleur is able to stretch all the legs but at the same time you have to keep the movement very smooth and light, but grounded on the floor - it's like you have chewing gum under your feet.

"It's very difficult choreography but she'll be able to do it!"

Hamza and Jowita

BBC/PA Hamza and Jowita are dancing an Argentine Tango this week

Hamza and Jowita are the highest scoring couple of the competition so far.

They found themselves in third place on the leader board at Blackpool, but for Hamza he was focused on making it a special night for Jowita who had never danced at the iconic ballroom.

This week, they're taking on an Argentine Tango.

