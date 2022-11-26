World Cup 2022: England draw 0-0 with the USA

Martin Rickett/PA It was a tough game for England

There was huge disappointment for the England Squad after drawing 0-0 with the USA.

Gareth Southgate's team remains at the top of Group B though, with four points in the bag.

Wales however, are at the bottom after their loss to Iran, leaving them trailing behind with just one point.

England will face Wales on 29 November and both home nations will be hoping to make it to the next round.

What did you think of the game? Let us know in the comments below!

Matthew Childs/Reuters Jordan Pickford's fingertips were all that came between America taking the lead

England had a chance to seal their place in the knockout stage as they faced USA.

A win would've not only secured enough points to take them through but also would've been an historic success because they have never beaten the USA in a World Cup game before!

The last time England played USA in a World Cup was 2010, when they drew 1-1. Before that it was a 1-0 win for USA in 1950.

England v USA match report

Getty Images Despite not being ranked as highly as the England squad, the USA were the stronger team on the night despite also not scoring

The team had the same starting line-up as their game against Iran.

England took some chances early on in the game and then America started fighting back, with a few shots on target, but blocked by Jordan Pickford.

At the half hour mark, it looked like it could be over for the Three Lions, as the USA came incredibly close to scoring - but it bounced off the cross bar.

Both teams had a few more changes to score as it reached half-time but neither were able to see it through.

The USA were even stronger as the second half got underway, with lots of shots on target, really pushing England's defenders and keeping goalie Jordan Pickford on his toes!

Nick Potts/PA Harry Kane looked unhappy by the end of the game

Manager Gareth Southgate then substituted Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling for Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish.

The fresh players on the pitch certainly gave England a bit of a boost, but with a few more chances missed from both teams, the final whistle blew with no goals scored.

Manager Gareth Southgate said: "The players are a bit down but I said I'm not down, I am not unhappy. It is a game you can lose if your mentality is not right."

Despite the draw, England are still the favourites to progress to the next stage.