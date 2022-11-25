Scotland school strikes: More strike dates announced across country next year

Getty Images

Teachers in Scotland will strike on a further 16 days next year in a dispute over pay.

Scotland's largest teaching union, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) confirmed that more strikes would take place in January and February 2023.

Thousands of teachers walked out on Thursday in the first national Scottish strike action in more than a decade.

It led to the closure of nearly every primary and secondary school in the country, as well as many council nurseries.

What has been announced?

Getty Images

Andrea Bradley, General Secretary of The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said that strike action would take place on "sixteen consecutive days in January and February".

Teachers in two local authorities will strike on each of the sixteen days, with action starting on 16 January and due to last until 6 February.

This means that on any given day, schools in only two different areas of Scotland will be affected, however the majority of schools in the whole country will see strikes taking place at some point during the full sixteen days.

What is the strike all about?

PA Media

Teaching unions say they don't feel their members are being paid enough, particularly at a time of rising inflation and the cost of living.

They are also calling for better working conditions.

A new pay offer of 6.85% was rejected by the unions representing teachers as not going far enough.

Scotland's education secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville said the union's demand for a 10 per cent pay rise was "unaffordable".