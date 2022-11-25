play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 12:49
image

Queen Elizabeth II: Paddingtons donated to children

Paddington bears that were left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II have been donated to children across the UK. The Queen Consort, Camilla, was in a nursery to donate some of the bears, alongside some of the Paddington cast.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, took a selection of Paddington Bears to a nursery in London. She also took royal staff with her, ready to donate the bears to children in the nursery.
Camilla, her equerry carrying a basket full of Paddington BearsArthur Edwards/The Sun
When Queen Elizabeth II died, people put Paddington bears out in London to remember her. The Queen featured in a special video with Paddington on her platinum jubilee.
Memorial paddington bears for the queenSOPA Images
Thousands of Paddington Bears were donated to the Royal Family - which were then donated to the Barnados charity. The bears were all professionally cleaned before being given to children in the nursery.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the nurseryPOOL
Camilla shared marmalade sandwiches with children, as well as members of the Paddington film cast.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Barnardos nurseryArthur Edwards/The Sun
The cast read a special story called 'Paddington takes a bath' - explaining how all the bears had been properly cleaned since they were left outside.
Paddington cast reading storyArthur Edwards/The Sun
The Queen Consort said it was a pleasure to look after the bears, and asked the children to take care of them.
Camilla, her equerry carrying a basket full of Paddington BearsWPA Pool

More like this

Gold coin featuring Sponsian the first

Gold coin proves Roman Emperor lost to history did exist

picture of the queen in a film strip with the text "our queen a newsround special" underneath
play
27:09

Our Queen: A Newsround Special

Top Stories

Gareth Bale looking frustrated

Can Wales make it out of the group stage?

comments
5
Harry Kane applauding

England vs USA: Could Lions qualify tonight?

comments
1
Nurses with placards outside the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Victoria Tower Gardens, London

UK nurses to strike before Christmas

comments
56
Newsround Home