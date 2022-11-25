Queen Elizabeth II: Paddingtons donated to children
Paddington bears that were left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II have been donated to children across the UK. The Queen Consort, Camilla, was in a nursery to donate some of the bears, alongside some of the Paddington cast.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, took a selection of Paddington Bears to a nursery in London. She also took royal staff with her, ready to donate the bears to children in the nursery.
Arthur Edwards/The Sun
When Queen Elizabeth II died, people put Paddington bears out in London to remember her. The Queen featured in a special video with Paddington on her platinum jubilee.
SOPA Images
Thousands of Paddington Bears were donated to the Royal Family - which were then donated to the Barnados charity. The bears were all professionally cleaned before being given to children in the nursery.
POOL
Camilla shared marmalade sandwiches with children, as well as members of the Paddington film cast.
Arthur Edwards/The Sun
The cast read a special story called 'Paddington takes a bath' - explaining how all the bears had been properly cleaned since they were left outside.
Arthur Edwards/The Sun
The Queen Consort said it was a pleasure to look after the bears, and asked the children to take care of them.