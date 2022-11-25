Kiburi the gorilla gets a new home at London Zoo

ZSL

A gorilla called Kiburi from Tenerife is settling into his new home at London Zoo.

He's moved over to the UK to be part of a special breeding programme because his species is critically endangered.

The gentle giant will lead the conservation zoo's current troop of gorillas.

There are two females there already, Mjukuu and Effie, and two younger gorillas - Alika and Gernot - in the family's Gorilla Kingdom home.

Kiburi travelled 1,903-miles on a plane in a special crate and was supported by a big team to make sure he was safe during the journey.

ZSL

The Gorilla zoo keeper Glynn Hennessy said Kiburi is "calm, friendly and a great fit" for the gorilla family.

"He loves a lie-in in the mornings and is more active in the afternoons, which is why we spent the past few weeks installing lots of fun new climbing apparatus for him to enjoy - when he ventures out of bed!"

London Zoo worked with the the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme (EEP) to make sure they found the right gorilla to lead the troop.

ZSL Kiburi has been enjoying testing out the new rope swings in the indoor play-gym in Gorilla Kingdom

Dan Simmonds from London Zoo said: "Western lowland gorillas are sadly declining in the wilds of central and western Africa and face threats from poaching, disease, deforestation and climate change.

"ZSL is working to protect the species at ZSL London Zoo by taking part in this important global breeding programme, while investigating wildlife diseases, working with partners to strengthen wildlife protection, and empowering and helping local communities to combat wildlife crime."