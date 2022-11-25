Tutankhamun: Stamps mark 100 years since tomb discovery
Royal Mail have released 12 new stamps to mark 100 years since the discovery of the Ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun's tomb.
You may have seen this face before at school... it's the gold mask of Tutankhamun, also known as King Tut! Eight of the stamps are a selection of some of the most important and well kept items from the tomb.
Royal Mail/PA
A falcon pendant was one of the 5,398 items found inside the tomb on 4 November, 1922. The stamp still features an outline of Queen Elizabeth's head in the corner, she's been on stamps for more than 50 years since 1967.
Royal Mail/PA
This stamp is of a couch which has golden lion heads at the end. There were also couches with a hippo' and a cow head found in the antechamber, which is the first room that can be seen when walking into Tutankhamun’s tomb.
Royal Mail/PA
This one shows King Tut's ostrich feather fan, designed to provide him with cool air and shade.
Royal Mail/PA
Four stamps in this collection show the discovery of Tutankhamun's Tomb through a selection of pictures taken by a photographer called Harry Burton. This is one of his photos Howard Carter who's team discovered the tomb inside a valley in Egypt called the Valley of the Kings.
Royal Mail/PA
This second class stamp is of an artefact representing the Pharaoh's head. The numbers 1 or 2 on the side of these stamps is important because a 1st class stamps should mean your card gets there quicker.
Royal Mail/PA
Well here's a type of boat you've never seen before... Many wooden boat models were found within the tomb and this one shows one with goats' heads at the front and back!