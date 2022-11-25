play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:39
image

Tutankhamun: Stamps mark 100 years since tomb discovery

Royal Mail have released 12 new stamps to mark 100 years since the discovery of the Ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun's tomb.
You may have seen this face before at school... it's the gold mask of Tutankhamun, also known as King Tut! Eight of the stamps are a selection of some of the most important and well kept items from the tomb.
The mask of Tutankhamun on a first class stampRoyal Mail/PA
A falcon pendant was one of the 5,398 items found inside the tomb on 4 November, 1922. The stamp still features an outline of Queen Elizabeth's head in the corner, she's been on stamps for more than 50 years since 1967.
A falcon pendant in a 1st class stampRoyal Mail/PA
This stamp is of a couch which has golden lion heads at the end. There were also couches with a hippo' and a cow head found in the antechamber, which is the first room that can be seen when walking into Tutankhamun’s tomb.
A golden lions headRoyal Mail/PA
This one shows King Tut's ostrich feather fan, designed to provide him with cool air and shade.
Tutankhamun's fanRoyal Mail/PA
Four stamps in this collection show the discovery of Tutankhamun's Tomb through a selection of pictures taken by a photographer called Harry Burton. This is one of his photos Howard Carter who's team discovered the tomb inside a valley in Egypt called the Valley of the Kings.
Howard Carter looking at Tutankhamun's coffinRoyal Mail/PA
This second class stamp is of an artefact representing the Pharaoh's head. The numbers 1 or 2 on the side of these stamps is important because a 1st class stamps should mean your card gets there quicker.
Tutankhamun's headRoyal Mail/PA
Well here's a type of boat you've never seen before... Many wooden boat models were found within the tomb and this one shows one with goats' heads at the front and back!
A model of a boatRoyal Mail/PA

More like this

Tutankhamun

Tutankhamun: 100 year anniversary of the tomb's discovery

xmas stamps
image

Royal Mail releases final Christmas stamps with image of Queen

Gold coin featuring Sponsian the first

Gold coin proves Roman Emperor lost to history did exist

Top Stories

Osian, Deio, Megan and Ela tune up at Ysgol Pen Barras in Ruthin

Fans watching vital Wales match... in school time!

comments
52
Gold coin featuring Sponsian the first

Gold coin proves Roman Emperor really DID exist

comments
3
Nurses with placards outside the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Victoria Tower Gardens, London

UK nurses to strike before Christmas

comments
56
Newsround Home