Cristiano Ronaldo: Star breaks more World Cup records

Reuters Ronaldo makes history.... again!

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the headlines for what he does best.

Although his time at Manchester United ended suddenly and he doesn't have a club, he's still smashing it for Portugal and in their first match at the World Cup, he broke more records.

Scoring a penalty against Ghana, he became the first player EVER to score at five different World Cups.

"The first player to score goals at five World Cups, this makes me very proud" he said.

Ronaldo's records

Reuters Siiiuuuuuuuu! Ronaldo celebrates his goal

Including World Cups and Euros, Ronaldo has now scored at 10 major tournaments on the trot.

His penalty against Ghana made him the second oldest player to score at the World Cup (37 years, 292 days), behind only Roger Milla in 1994 for Cameroon (42 years, 39 days).

Ronaldo is also his country's oldest and youngest goal scorer at the World Cup - scoring his first World Cup goal in 2006.

At the age of 21 years and 132 days, Ronaldo's penalty against Iran made him the youngest ever goal scorer for Portugal at a World Cup finals.

In September 2021, Ronaldo scored two headers against the Republic of Ireland which saw him become the highest goal scorer in international football.

Later that year he also overtook Spain's Sergio Ramos's record for the most international appearances by a European player and, with a hat-trick in a 5-0 win against Luxemburg, he became the first player to score 10 hat-tricks in men's international football.

What they said

After the match CR7 said: "We won and I could help the team - the rest does not matter.

"This was a beautiful moment, my fifth World Cup.

"We won, we started on our good foot and it is a very important win. The first match is crucial in these tournaments."

Portugal boss Fernando Santo said: "One of the best players in the world, one of the best players ever.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, a legend like many who have comes and gone before. In 50 years' time, we will continue to speak about him."

Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves added: "It's Cristiano, everybody knows him. He is the best player in the world.

"He is really motivated, he is really focused on the national team and we are really lucky to have him with us because he can still help us a lot."