England vs USA: Everything you need to know

Alex Pantling - The FA Today's game could see England qualify to the final 16

It's England vs USA tonight, and after a successful opening game against Iran, England could get past the group stage with one game to spare if they win.

England are currently at the top of Group B, with three points.

However England have a tough game ahead of them - USA drew against Wales in their last game.

The team also had been facing injury worry after Harry Kane was taken for a foot scan - but he had now been told he is safe to play.

If England do beat USA it will be a historic success - they have never beaten them in a World Cup game before.

The knockout stage

PAUL ELLIS Manager Gareth Southgate says England won't be underestimating the USA team

A win against the USA would guarantee England a place in the final 16 - leaving them a spare game against Wales in Group B.

England currently have three points due to their win against Iran. If they score another three, they're through.

Despite having an easy win against Iran, they face a tougher game against the USA - who are currently ranked number 16 in the world. England is ranked fifth.

The last time England played USA in a World Cup was 2010, when they drew 1-1. Before that it was a 1-0 win for USA in 1950.

Kane back on the pitch

PATRICK T. FALLON USA drew with Wales in their last Group B game

It was looking concerning for England when captain Harry Kane was taken for a scan of his ankle.

He was injured in the second half of England's game against Iran.

Luckily for the team, Kane was told he is fit to play, so will be able to lead the team on the pitch against USA this evening.

Kane is a strong goal-scorer, despite not getting any points for himself against Iran. He's only three goals away from overtaking Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals for England.

Hopes high for England

GIUSEPPE CACACE Harry Kane has scored 51 goals so far for England - he's played 76 times for the team

Gareth Southgate said recently there has been a "good period for English football" and that the players have been "putting the country on the map".

He said the team will "have huge respect for the opponents".

"We know their players and the quality and athleticism they have so we have to be at our best - I don't think we will be underestimating USA."