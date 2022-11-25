World Cup 2022: 10-man Wales lose 2-0 to Iran

Reuters

Wales' World Cup journey is hanging in the balance after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Iran.

Two late goals in stoppage time from Iran's Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian gave the Dragons their first loss of the tournament.

Both goals came after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was shown a red card late in the match, leaving Wales to play the last ten minutes with ten men.

Wales now need to win their final group game against England on Monday, and hope that other results go their way if they are to make it out of the group stage.

We want to know if you think Wales will make it out of Group B and into the next round. Let us know by voting below!

Match report

Reuters

Iran started the match the stronger of the two teams, with VAR ruling out a Ali Gholizadeh's goal for offside in the 16th minute.

Iran were extremely unlucky not to score early in the second half as Sardar Azmoun and Ali Gholizadeh both struck the post within the space of a few seconds.

Wales pushed forward in search of the late winning goal they desperately needed but they rarely tested their opponents.

In the 86th minute Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off following a VAR check, for a challenge on Iran striker Medhi Taremi.

Hennessey becomes only the third keeper to be sent off at a World Cup.

Getty Images

Then in stoppage time, substitute Roozbeh Cheshmi struck from 20 yards before Ramin Rezaeian added a second goal three minutes later to seal a 2-0 victory for Iran just before the full-time whistle.

The result leaves Wales at the bottom of Group B and means that they will have to beat England on Tuesday and hope the other group results go their way to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

England's second match of the tournament, against the USA, kicks off at 7pm UK time this evening.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.