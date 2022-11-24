Matilda: Ricky meets the stars of the new film

Roald Dahl's 'Matilda' tells the story of a gifted girl who has to put up with her horrid parents and monstrous headmistress.

Ten years ago the popular story was adapted for the stage and turned into an award winning musical.

Now, that musical is making its way to the big screen, with a brand new film featuring the same songs by Tim Minchin.

Ricky caught up with 13-year-old Alisha Weir who plays Matilda Wormwood and Emma Thompson who plays Miss Trunchbull.

With video courtesy of Sony Pictures.