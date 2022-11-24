play
Watch Newsround

Matilda: Ricky meets the stars of the new film

Roald Dahl's 'Matilda' tells the story of a gifted girl who has to put up with her horrid parents and monstrous headmistress.

Ten years ago the popular story was adapted for the stage and turned into an award winning musical.

Now, that musical is making its way to the big screen, with a brand new film featuring the same songs by Tim Minchin.

Ricky caught up with 13-year-old Alisha Weir who plays Matilda Wormwood and Emma Thompson who plays Miss Trunchbull.

With video courtesy of Sony Pictures.

Watch more videos

Matilda: Ricky meets the stars of the new film
Video

Matilda: Ricky meets the stars of the new film

The gaming club helping kids with autism
Video

The gaming club helping kids with autism

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith
Video

Meet the authors: Greg James and Chris Smith

Have you ever had a go at coding?
Video

Have you ever had a go at coding?

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?
Video

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?

BBC children's shows over the years
Video

BBC children's shows over the years

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life
Video

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star
Video

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star

Watch Newsround - fully signed version
Video

Watch Newsround - fully signed version

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'
Video

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'

Take a look around London's new super sewer!
Video

Take a look around London's new super sewer!

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions
Video

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions

Your Planet: Environment news from around the world.
Video

Your Planet: Environment news from around the world.

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Strange News: the week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: the week's weirdest stories

Top Stories

Empty classroom

Scottish schools shut due to teacher strike

comments
harry-kane-outside-school.

School renames itself after Harry Kane!

comments
Brit Awards 2023

New Brit Award trophy unveiled for 2023 ceremony

comments
Newsround Home