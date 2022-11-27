Jim's Spectacular Christmas: Send us your questions to Axel Scheffler

Axel's illustrations include The Gruffalo book series and The Smeds and the Smoos!

Children's illustrator Axel Scheffler will be chatting to Newsround next week!

He's the man behind the drawings of some of the most well-loved books of recent times including The Gruffalo series and The Smeds and the Smoos.

His new book, Jim's Spectacular Christmas, is all about the story of Jim - a very lucky, very special, very grubby dog, who lives in London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

Written by actress Dane Emma Thompson, the story is inspired by the real-life tale of Jim who was the beloved dog of Sir Henry Cole who created the first Christmas card.

We're giving you the chance to ask Axel anything you want.

Perhaps you'd like to find out more about the new book? Or how he came up with the idea for how the Gruffalo would look like?

Maybe you love to draw and want to know if he has any tips on how to become a professional illustrator?

Whatever it may be, send us your questions in the comments below and we'll pick some of the best ones to ask Axel.