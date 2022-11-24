World Cup 2022: Shanequa Paris' column

At long last the football has finally begun and players from 32 countries have gathered together in Qatar's small capital city of Doha to compete for the legendary 18 karat gold Fifa World Cup trophy and I'm here to tell you all about it!

Out of the billions of pounds spent to host the tournament, they've built brand new metro stations which are very similar to the tube in London - I've been travelling around the city by metro and they are absolutely packed!

I can hear loud drums coming from Iran fans, reggaetón music blasting from Ecuador supporters and I can see incredible waist movement dancing from a fan sporting a Senegal top.

It's a melting pot of cultures, the atmosphere is electric and I can really feel the World Cup spirit!

These kids are from Serbia, Milica is 12 and Maksim is seven. They're here for two weeks and said 'Qatar is a beautiful country'

This mix of cultures isn't rare here in Qatar, in fact most people living here are born in other countries and move here to work.

AK from Ghana who's a traffic controller (a lollipop man without the lollipop) told me that he was offered "a free phone, three meals a day, accommodation and flights to work in Doha for the tournament earning £1500 each month".

While roaming the busy markets of Souq Waqif, I witnessed the stark difference between two cultures, when loud cheering fans of Mexico are told to be quiet immediately by a man wearing a thobe (a long robe), to be respectful of the local mosque speakers playing the 'call to prayer'.

I am wearing an Abaya so I can enter the mosque

If you didn't know, Qatar is an Islamic country, five times a day many Muslims living here will find a space or mosque to pray once the Athan is played aloud for the country to hear.

After 64 long years, Wales graced the World Cup pitch and thankfully with a 1-1 score against USA, they're still decent contenders for the trophy.

When they compete at 10am UK time in their next group stage match against Iran on Friday, I'm expecting see the many Welsh fans who've been roaming the streets wearing red, yellow and green bucket hats to cheer 'come on Cymru!'.

I couldn't contain my excitement when I watched Jude Bellingham, the second youngest player to score for England in a World Cup, fire in a cracking goal which helped England to a 6-2 win over Iran.

Fortunately England captain Harry Kane is fit and well to play again against USA - considering he suffered from an ankle injury during England's first game, the Three Lions are hoping to continue a winning streak.

Fatma is the lady doing my henna, it's traditionally used on women for celebrations or weddings

When meeting fans in red and white kitted out with England written all over their clothes, I was pleasantly surprised to hear so many accents I didn't recognise - football fans from all over the world have travelled to Qatar to support England! If they do well, I imagine the number will keep growing.

It's clear that so many people have come here to enjoy the beautiful sport of football, however some people who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community don't feel comfortable to experience the excitement in Doha, because being in a gay relationship in Qatar is illegal.

The Fifa president Gianni Infantino, has said that "everyone is welcome" and Fifa wants fans to "now focus on the football".

I tried some regag, balaleet, saj and other traditional Qatari foods

From my time here I've really experienced the Qatari culture from getting henna, visiting a mosque and eating traditional Qatari dishes like balaleet and regag.

But now it's all about the footie and I'm rooting for both home nations all the way!