Pokémon: Scarlet and Violet break sales records despite bugs

nintendo/pokemon Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have broken records since their launch last week

The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games have broken sales records despite issues with bugs.

Nintendo has revealed that the games have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide in the first three days of their launch.

This means the games have broken records for the "highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days".

This is despite reports from players that the new games have multiple bugs and glitches.

Nintendo/pokemon Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the first mainline game to take place in the 'open world' meaning players can choose what they want to do

The games have already beaten Pokémon Sword and Shield's record, which sold six million copies in its opening few days when it launched in 2019.

If Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue to sell well worldwide, it means they could become the highest-selling Nintendo games of all time.

But they would have to beat some pretty tough competition from other Nintendo games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide since it was released in 2020, and Mario Cart 8 Deluxe, which sits at the top of the list having sold more than 48 million copies!