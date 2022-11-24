Brit Awards 2023: New trophy unveiled for 2023 ceremony

PA Media

The 2023 Brit Award's have unveiled the new design of their trophies.

And the iconic metal trophy has something different this year, its helmet is not on its head but held down by the side.

"The concept behind the sculpture is 'hats off to you'," said Nigerian-born designer Olaolu Slawn.

"My decision to remove the helmet from the award is my way of thanking The Brits for providing me with this opportunity."

What are the Brit Awards?

The Brit Awards, celebrate some of music's best artists.

With British music celebrated and international categories too, there are 12 prizes up for grabs; from Best Group to Artist of the Year, Best Pop/RnB act to Album of the Year.

Nominees will be judged by a Voting Academy; a panel of 1,000 experts in music including publishers, managers and previous artists that have won.

The 2023 event will be its 43rd year with the ceremony taking place at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 11 February.

'Bold, exciting and in the moment'

The new metal figures set to be handed out to the winners have been described by Chair of the 2023 awards, Damian Christian as "incredible and powerful".

We've been blown away by what he has created - his design is bold, exciting and in the moment, and represents what we're trying to achieve with this year's ceremony. Damien Christian , Chair of the 2023 awards

Slawn was born in Nigeria but is based in London and said he wanted to incorporate his heritage and roots in this new design.

"The Brit Awards are a classic celebration of global talent and a powerful forum to genuinely reflect on the shifting nature of culture and the contribution of people to that culture," he said.

John Marshall/JMEnternational Compete with helmet on head, these figures were given out to winners at the 2020 Awards.

He admits that he's had a playful refinement of the iconic award, with helmet down by its side, and said he "wanted to convey feelings of gratitude and celebration since I know that opportunities such as this don't come along very frequently for individuals like myself."

LEON NEAL US singer Taylor Swift poses with her International Female Solo Artist award at the Brit Awards 2015

It's not the first time the award has been adapted over the years. It has had many different looks over its 43 year history.

Creative people including Dame Vivienne Westwood, Sir Peter Blake and Dame Zaha Hadid, Sir David Adjaye and Yinka Ilori have all previously changed the design in their own way.

Dave Hogan The 2010 Brit Awards trophy designed by Vivienne Westwood incorporated the classic design with a Union flag, and a message for climate change.

The Brit Awards 2023 will be held on a Saturday for the first time - and will broadcast live on ITV.

It will feature not just the award ceremony but lots of performances from some of the best acts in Britain and around the world.

Will you be tuning in to the Brit Awards 2023? Who's been your stand-out artist of the year. What do you think of the new design?

